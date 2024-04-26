Advertisement
NewsIndia
PURBA MEDINIPUR

'TMC Members Murdered...': Kin Allege Foul Play In 18-Year-Old BJP Worker's Death In Bengal

The deceased's family has pointed fingers at the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). They have claimed that TMC leaders "kidnapped and murdered" Middya, which the party categorically denies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dinabondhu Middya, an 18-year-old BJP worker from West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, was discovered dead on Friday, according to local police. Middya's lifeless body was discovered on a betel-leaf farm in Goramahal village, Mayna district. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, and the incident has sparked a firestorm of controversy and accusations.

The deceased's family has pointed fingers at the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). They have claimed that TMC leaders "kidnapped and murdered" Middya, which the party categorically denies.
The deceased's mother, Henarani Middya, stated: "My son has been missing since Wednesday. We had been threatened by a few TMC members for quite some time. "I am certain that they murdered my son." She has asked for a CBI investigation into her son's death.

The police began searching for Middya after receiving a missing person complaint. They were able to find his body by using his mobile tower's location. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

In response to the allegations, TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed told PTI, "BJP has a habit of blaming TMC for everything." They blame us even before they know what caused the death. 

This is ridiculous.” As the investigation continues, the incident has heightened political tensions in the region, with both parties trading accusations. The truth behind Middya’s tragic death remains to be uncovered.

