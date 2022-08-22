NewsIndia
TN 12TH SUPPLEMENATRY RESULT 2022

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be announced SOON on tnresults.nic.in- Check latest update here

TNDGE will soon be releasing the 12th attempt results date and time for everyone on official terms, check more details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be announced SOON on tnresults.nic.in- Check latest update here

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TNDGE is expected to release TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 very soon.According to the most recent information, the announcement of the TNDGE 12th attempt result is expected by the end of August 2022. Students will be able to check their TN 12th supply results online once they are released, at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in, respectively.

The TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced for the August 2022 exams. Those who were unable to appear or pass their TNDGE 12th examinations sat for these tests and are currently awaiting the announcement of their +2 Supply results. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Inter May 2023 Exam: BIG UPDATE! ICAI releases important notice for inter candidates- Check latest update

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Date and Time

Title Details
TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022 Likely by end of August, 2022
12th Supply Results TN time To be announced later
Official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TNDGE normally takes two to three weeks to release these TN 12th Supplementary Results, according to prior trends. As a result of this and media reporting, these outcomes are expected by the end of August 2022. The precise date and hour will be announced later.

Please keep in mind that in order to see their TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022, students will require their TN 12th Supply Hall Ticket as well as other login credentials. Once the result link is activated, all they have to do is input their roll number to access their score cards.

 

Live Tv

TN 12th Supplemenatry Result 202212th exam result 2022tn exam result 202212th supplementary resultstn dge gov12th result supplementary 2022tn results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?