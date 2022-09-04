NewsIndia
TN SUPPLEMENTARY RESULTS 2022

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be RELEASED SHORTLY at tnresults.nic.in- Check time and more here

TNDGE will soon be releasing the 12th Supplementary exam results, scroll down for date and time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be RELEASED SHORTLY at tnresults.nic.in- Check time and more here

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TNDGE is expected to release TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 on 30 August.According to the most recent information, the announcement of the TNDGE 12th attempt result is expected by 6 September 2022. Students will be able to check their TN 12th supply results online once they are released, at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in, respectively.

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in

Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' available on the home page.

Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code

Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout

The TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced for the August 2022 exams. Those who were unable to appear or pass their TNDGE 12th examinations sat for these tests and are currently awaiting the announcement of their +2 Supply results. 

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Date and Time

Title Details
TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022 6 September (Tentative)
12th Supply Results TN time To be announced later
Official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TNDGE normally takes two to three weeks to release these TN 12th Supplementary Results, according to prior trends. Please keep in mind that in order to see their TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022, students will require their TN 12th Supply Hall Ticket as well as other login credentials. Once the result link is activated, all they have to do is input their roll number to access their score cards.

 

Live Tv

TN Supplementary Results 2022TN 12th Supplemenatry Result 202212th exam result 2022tn exam result 202212th supplementary resultstn dge gov12th result supplementary 2022tn results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature