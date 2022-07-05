TN TRB result 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board declared the TN TRB result 2022 today, July 5. TN TRB result 2022 for Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade-I is now available on the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TN TRB recruitment exam 2022 can check their results using their User ID and password. Along with the TN TRB result 2022, the final answer key has also been released on the official website. Board has released the final answer key after considering the objections raised to the provisional answer key. TN TRB result is based on the answers mentioned in TN TRB final answer key.

TN TRB PG Assistant result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Visit the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in On the appeared homepage, click on- 'Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY ' link In new tab login with your User ID and password Your TN TRB result 2022 will appear on the screen Check the result and download

Since TN TRB exam was conducted in multiple shifts, the TN TRB Result 2022 is released after the marks were normalised by the board. "As the examinations were conducted in multiple sessions for the same subjects Tamil, English, and Mathematics the normalized marks are calculated by following the normalization procedure. Now, marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for the examination are hereby released along with the Final Answer key," the board stated.

