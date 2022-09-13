TNEA 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment RELEASED for Round 1 at tneaonline.org- Direct link here

TNEA 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, DOTE Tamil Nadu has released the provisional allotment for Round 1 of TNEA Counselling 2022. Candidates who enrolled in the TNEA 2022 counselling procedure can now access the Round 1 seat allocation results on the TNEA official website, tneaonline.org. Students who received a seat assignment from the TNEA 2022 provisional list can check their results and start the confirmation procedure as soon as tomorrow at 5 PM.

For all first-round applicants, including those in the Academic, Vocational, and Government Quota 7.5% categories, a provisional allotment list has been made available on the candidate portal.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link to login

Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth

On the dashboard, click on the link for Provisional Allotment – Round 1

Check for your details and save the document

Download it and take a printout for future references.

The second round of TNEA 2022 counselling will start on September 25, 2022, at 10 AM. The second round will be open to students whose applications were not selected for a place in the first round.