To counter China and boost Indian Army's firepower, Centre to upgrade THIS airfield in Ladakh

Ladakh: At a time when China is expeditiously building its capability to operate fighters near eastern Ladakh, India is also considering expanding its capability to operate fighter aircraft from facilities near the border with China. According to a News18 report, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Saturday invited a major bid for the construction of Nyoma Airfield at a distance of less than 50 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. India has been considering multiple options of developing airfields in eastern Ladakh including Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche and Nyoma which are at a distance of a few minutes from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

This upgraded advance landing ground will be ready for fighter aircraft operations in two years. According to the bid document reviewed by News18, the project will cost around Rs 214 crore.

Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground currently witnesses operations of the Apache attack helicopters, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and the Garud special forces operations from Mi-17 helicopters.

Nyoma ALG has strategic importance due to its close proximity to the Line of Actual Control. It bridges the critical gap between Leh airfield and the LAC enabling quick movement of men and material in eastern Ladakh, overcoming terrain friction.

The Nyoma airbase Chief Operations Officer said the ALG will further help in quicker access to the heights and sustenance operations thereafter. The air operations infrastructure at Nyoma enhances the Op capability of forces. It will also improve connectivity for the entire population in the eastern Ladakh region.

