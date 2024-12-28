Delhi Continues To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement

Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi and NCR during the early hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Delhi and NCR on Saturday.

As per the weather department rainfall is mostly expected in day time.

This includes areas like Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Noida and Manesar are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may also prevail over the regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This includes Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, and Hodal in Haryana; Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Baghpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh; and Tizara and Alwar in Rajasthan.

Due to the heavy rainfall and gusty wind on Friday trees were uprooted in several areas of the national capital.

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday is likely to be recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced its highest rainfall in December in 15 years on Friday. The heavy rains began in the early hours of Thursday and persisted throughout the day.

The rains brought a little improvement in Delhi's air quality, though it remains in the 'very poor' category. As of 2 PM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 355, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Specific readings showed AQI levels of 390 in Anand Vihar, 314 at IGI Airport (T3), 329 in Aya Nagar, 327 at Lodhi Road, 360 at ITO, 300 in Chandni Chowk, and 361 in Punjabi Bagh.

For comparison, AQI readings at 7 AM were higher: 398 in Anand Vihar, 340 at IGI Airport (T3), 360 in Aya Nagar, 345 at Lodhi Road, 380 at ITO, 315 in Chandni Chowk, and 386 in Punjabi Bagh.

