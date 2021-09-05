Tokyo Paralympics will always have special place in Indian sports history, says PM Narendra Modi as India scripts history

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
File Photo

New Delhi: As the Indian contingent finished their Tokyo Paralympic Games campaign at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 5, 2021) expressed that their feat will always have a special place in the history of Indian sports. The Prime Minister also expressed hope to build on these successes to ensure greater participation in sports.

PM Modi's comments came after the biggest ever Indian contingent of 54 para-athletes secured a total of 19 medals that included 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

"In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports."

The Prime Minister also praised the people of host Japan, particularly Tokyo, and its government, saying they must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics.

Out of a total of 162 nations, India, notably, finished 24th in the overall medal tally, while its accomplishment of 19 medals is ranked 20th based on the number of medals.

