Tomato Fever: Tomato flu is increasing the fear this time without going away from the fear of corona epidemic. Concerns are growing as the incidence of tomato fever continues to rise in Kollam district of Kerala in south India. Children under the age of 5 are mainly suffering from this fever. At present, there is no complete information about the actual cause of this fever, but efforts are being made to control its incidence. Many experts are citing dengue or chikungunya as the reason behind this. However it is to be noted that, Tomato fever is a type of flu that attacks young children only.

The health department is running an awareness campaign to prevent the disease from becoming dangerous. However, the disease has mainly spread in Kerala. But the country's health ministry is concerned about it. As ministry sources said, other states will also have to be on alert. So find out the mistakes that can invite tomato flu:

Tomato Fever: Keep Safe Distance

Tomato flu is a contagious disease that spreads through touch. So if you have someone suffering from this disease around you, keep a distance from him or her and especially do not allow children to come close to the patient. This mistake can cost your child dearly.

Tomato Fever: Maintain Proper Hygiene

Maintain cleanliness inside and around your home. Stop scratching the baby if there is a red rash on his body. Keep your healthy children away from infected patients and avoid using their stuff. Do not let the body lack water during summers. Keep drinking fruit juices.

Tomato Fever: Avoid Home Remedy

Know the symptoms of tomato fever and consult your doctor immediately as soon as you see it. The symtoms are red blisters on the skin, irritation in the skin, joint pain, runny nose, high fever, stomach pain, vomiting, cough, body pain, sneezing, diarrhea and fatigue. Don't try home remedies.

If tomato flu occurs, the child will have to drink more water. If you can drink water, many problems will be solved. Apart from this, the rash-out area should also be gently cleaned. Be careful if there is a wound on the body again. But don't scratch that rash with your nails in any way. Then the risk of infection can increase manifold. So there's no choice but to be careful.