Took ‘appropriate action’ in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says UP govt as Opposition seeks Union minister Ajay Mishra's dismissal

New Delhi: Amid opposition cornering the Uttar Pradesh government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Thursday (December 16) said it took appropriate steps in the incident in accordance with the law.

As per IANS, Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said that a Union minister's son was arrested and sent to jail after the FIR was filed against him.

"He is still in jail along with other accused. The families of the deceased have been paid adequate compensation. Investigations are being monitored by the Supreme Court and what more does the Opposition want?" he asked addressing the UP Assembly.

The opposition has raised its clamour since a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy". The Congress legislators sat on a dharna in the Assembly building seeking the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni from the government.

After the House assembled in the morning, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra reached the Well of the House along with her party members, demanding Teni's dismissal and started raising slogans.

The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the Well and raised slogans.

MoS Home Affairs, Ajay Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, who is under arrest, is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 wherein a total of eight people including four farmers and a journalist were killed.

Teni courted controversy on Wednesday after he 'abused' journalists when asked about the SIT adding charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The Union minister had come for the inauguration of an oxygen plant at a child care centre when a journalist asked the question. He called journalists "chor" and also tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV