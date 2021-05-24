हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toolkit row

Toolkit row: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over 'manipulated media' tag

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization`s (WHO) instructions.

Toolkit row: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over &#039;manipulated media&#039; tag
Play

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that it has sent notice to Twitter in connection with a probe over "manipulated media" tag used with some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has asked Twitter to share the information that it has with regard to the alleged toolkit and explain why it used the "manipulated media" tag.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had written to Twitter objecting to it tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Modi government, as "manipulated media".

It asked Twitter to remove the tag as the matter is pending investigation before a law enforcement agency.

"Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as `Manipulated`, pending investigation by the law enforcement agency. This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter as a neutral and unbiased platform facilitating the exchange of views by the users but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an `intermediary`," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in its communication.

BJP on May 18 slammed Congress for its "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic".

Addressing the media BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization`s (WHO) instructions.

However, Congress denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and others.

The main opposition party alleged that the top BJP leaders had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government`s failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was made after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent.

