COVID-19: India's death toll crosses 3-lakh mark with 4,454 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19-related death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark after 4,454 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 24, 2021).

The country also witnessed 2,22,315 new infections, besides 3,02,544 recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2,67,52,447, while the death count has mounted to 3,03,720.

There are now 27,20,716 active cases in India.