हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: India's death toll crosses 3-lakh mark with 4,454 fresh fatalities

The country also witnessed 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections, besides 3,02,544 recoveries. 

COVID-19: India&#039;s death toll crosses 3-lakh mark with 4,454 fresh fatalities
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19-related death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark after 4,454 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 24, 2021).

The country also witnessed 2,22,315 new infections, besides 3,02,544 recoveries. 

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2,67,52,447, while the death count has mounted to 3,03,720.

There are now 27,20,716 active cases in India.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Uttarakhand, no casualties reported

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day