Is your business in its early stages, and are you looking for ways to get it noticed? If yes, our guide is here to help you. In today’s highly competitive business world, startups often struggle to stand out and build a strong reputation. It’s challenging, but it’s not impossible.

The other obstacles startups face are limited resources, budget constraints, lack of market knowledge, and minimal website traffic. SEO can help startups overcome these barriers by improving their website's visibility in search engine results, attracting more organic traffic, and building credibility.

Here's where startup SEO agencies come into play. It can be difficult to select the best digital marketing agency out of the over 200,000 available worldwide. That’s why we’ve carefully picked the top 5 SEO agencies for Startups that can assist you in adequately ranking your website effectively—without breaking the bank.

So let's get started.

List Of Top 5 SEO agencies for startups to rank your business

SEO Discovery

Ninjapromo

SEO rocket

SureOak

Smartsites

Packages: Start $250/month

Services: On-page SEO, Off-page SEO, backlinks, technical SEO, PPC, Content marketing, Web design and development and more

SEO Discovery is a well-known SEO agency for startups and big enterprises. With 22+ years of experience, they have successfully ranked many websites with more than 1 million keywords for many businesses. Their SEO strategies for different industries help to achieve conversion rates and maximize ROI for many clients.

The agency knows that startups have a very tight budget, so they offer affordable plans starting at $250 per month. Moreover, if you don't want a specific plan, then their customized plan is the best fit for you.

SEO Discovery has a deep understanding of the various startup industries, such as healthcare, B2B, cryptocurrency, casinos, hotels, real estate, restaurants, and more. They are proficient in keyword research, content, and quality links that work wonders for a website's credibility.

If you want to learn more about SEO Discovery, contact them and take their free website audit service. This will help you trust them and know what strategy they will use to improve your online presence.

2. Ninja Promo

Price: Custom

Service: On-site SEO, Off-site SEO, Technical SEO, SMM, Google Ads, Influencer Marketing, Video Marketing,

NinjaPromo is one of the best agencies that secured 2nd place in our list of top 5 SEO agencies for startups. They have a strong focus on serving startup sectors like b2B, software, fintech and more. Moreover, the agency offers a customised approach to SEO as it knows that every industry has distinct needs.

NinjaPromo is known for specializing in SEO services such as on-page SEO, off-page SEO, technical SEO, and more. They also offer other services like Google ads, paid social, video production, and influencer marketing.

This agency's pricing model is a bit expensive. They charge you per hour, so their packages are like this: for the standard services, they charge $3200 per month, pro services $5600 per month, and their best choice plan is $9600 per month. You can choose these plans according to your needs.

3. Higher Visibility

Price: Request A quote

Service: Technical SEO, On-Page SEO, Link Building, Franchise SEO, Local SEO, eCommerce SEO

As the third-ranked agency on our list, Higher Visibility is a top choice for startups seeking SEO services in the USA. This agency is partnered with many startups and Fortune companies. Higher visibility SEO firm offers highly specialised search engine optimisation services and uses dynamic tools for client success. Their strategies help clients be visible online and reach their target audience.

Higher Visibility effectively addresses different digital problems using its outcome-focused practices. They aim to help your brand boost organic traffic and master your content marketing strategy. Whether you're a new business or an existing one hoping to improve search engine rankings, the SEO agency can assist.

4. SureOak

Price: Custom

Service: On-page SEO, Link building, Technical SEO, SEO Strategy Consulting and more

SureOak is a full-service SEO agency for startups, providing customised SEO plans and a wide range of services. This agency considers the brand's unique goals, industry trends, and the competition in the field. Its purpose is to implement customized strategies for long-term success in search engines.

Their comprehensive approach involves analysing the website, specific niche competitors, technical audits, and target backlinks. This will help the startup business's online presence and search engine ranking.

5. Smartsites

Price: Custom

Service: Local SEO, eCommerce SEO, National SEO, Technical SEO Audit, SEO Consulting and Analysis, SEO Copywriting and Blogging, Link Building

SmartSites is a standout among the top SEO agencies for startups, delivering services across various sectors. They focus on high-traffic, relevant keywords to boost your startup’s visibility and growth. What sets them apart is their custom pricing, tailored to fit your budget and business needs.

This flexibility ensures that startups get the performance they need to compete even with limited resources. With proven strategies and a data-driven approach, SmartSites helps startups rank higher, attract more traffic, and grow their customer base effectively.

Different Types of SEO for Startups

On-Page SEO:

On-page SEO is the process of optimising a specific web page through the use of important keywords to get better search results. It entails employing the most relevant keywords, along with meta tags, headers, and content that meet the highest standards. According to the Moz research, the on-page factors contribute to about 15% of Google's ranking factors, the importance of which has made this element a core startup feature.

Off-Page SEO:

Off-page SEO is the technique of significantly improving your ranking within search engine results pages (SERPs) by using methods that are outside of using your own website. The main tasks consist of link-building and social media campaigns. Trustworthy backlinks from credible sites could introduce a startup to the general public and the market.

Technical SEO:

Technical SEO is the back end of your website and the technique of improving that. Speed is the first thing to take into account, then mobile-friendliness, and finally, implementing a secure sockets layer (SSL). Google's study tells that 53% of mobile users leave the site if it takes more than 3 seconds to load, which means that a good website is a must.

Local SEO:

For startups in small places, local SEO should be an indispensable part of the process. The primary aspect of the job is to optimise your Google My Business profile, gather local reviews, and use location-based keywords. Listings of the companies, for example, on Google, prepared by the giant and having about 46% of all Google searches looking for local information.

Content SEO

Content SEO is about creating high-quality, valuable content that answers your audience's questions. This includes blog posts, infographics, videos, and more. HubSpot reports that businesses publishing 16 or more blog posts per month get 3.5 times more traffic than those publishing four or fewer posts.

Final Verdict!

Search engine optimisation agencies are important for enhancing Internet results and bringing your business closer to consumers. In particular, studies reveal that companies that hire the right SEO professionals can enjoy traffic increases of up to 55%.

That's why we've compiled a list of the top 5 SEO agencies tailored explicitly for startups. These agencies assist new companies in the best way to not only appear at the top of the search engines but also to develop a secure connection with their audience.

