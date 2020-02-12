Top news of the day, February 12, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 12.

1) Arvind Kejriwal elected leader of AAP legislative party, to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday (February 16) for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan Ground. Kejriwal was on Wednesday (February 12, 2020 ) elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected party legislators. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

2) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari offers to quit after party's poor show in Assembly election

A day after the declaration of Delhi Assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offered his resignation on Wednesday (February 12), sources said. But the BJP top leadership has asked Tiwari to continue as Delhi BJP chief for now. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

3) 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed convicted in two terror funding cases, to spend five years in jail

A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Wednesday (February 12, 2020) sentenced 26/11 mastermind and Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed to five years in jail following his conviction in two terror-funding cases. The order was passed by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta. A Lahore court had earlier delayed the verdict of two terror-financing cases against Saeed. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

4) Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi breaks down, says 'losing faith in court and legal procedures'

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Wednesday broke down outside a trial court premises in the national capital while protesting over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case of her daughter. This happened after the Patiala House Court offered Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts, legal aide saying that a condemned convict is entitled to it till his last breath. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

5) Maharashtra to have 5-day working week for state employees

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (February 12, 2020) approved five-day working week for state government employees. The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet which was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

6) NHAI waives off Rs 100 FASTag cost for 15 days to increase digital collection of user fee

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between 15th and 29th February 2020, said a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways statement. The move is to further increase the digital collection of user fees through FASTag at NH fee plazas. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

7) Felt great to be back in the middle after 5 years: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said that it felt great to be back in the middle of a cricket field when he went out to bat during the Bushfire Cricket Bash. "It felt really good to be back in the middle after 5 years, Mithali. Loved facing each ball for this cause," tweeted Tendulkar while responding to ace India batswoman Mithali Raj. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

8) KL Rahul can score a century even as 12th man, says Shikhar Dhawan

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that K.L. Rahul can score a hundred even as the 12th man, such has been his form. Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings. "Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton," Dhawan said in an Instagram post. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

9) Shraddha Kapoor glams up like Beyonce, Tiger Shroff flaunts abs in 'Dus Bahane' song from 'Baaghi 3' – Watch

The famous 'Dus Bahane' song from 2005 hit 'Dus' featuring Abhishek Bachchan was a chartbuster back then. Now, makers of 'Baaghi 3' have recreated the track and released it recently with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor grooving in style. The recreated song has been sung by Vishal and Shekhar with KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar's vocals as well. It has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

10) Irrfan Khan's heartwarming voice note on 'Angrezi Medium' trailer release is a must-watch for every fan!

Talented Hindi cinema star, Irrfan Khan has recorded a heart-touching voice message for his fans across the globe, eagerly waiting for 'Angrezi Medium' to hit the screens. The ailing actor has beautifully described his emotions and even shed light on his health update. (READ FULL STORY HERE)