Top news of the day, February 19, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 19.

1) SC-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran begin talks with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protesters

In order to persuade anti-CAA protesters to shift their protest from Shaheen Bagh to an alternate venue, the Supreme Court-appointed panel reached the south Delhi site on Wednesday (February 19) to hold talks. The interlocutors include advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran. (READ FULL STORY)

2) Saving big trade deal with India for later, I like PM Modi a lot, says US President Donald Trump

In a clear sign that now major bilateral trade deal will be signed between US and India during President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India on February 24, the US president on Tuesday (February 19) said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later. (READ FULL STORY)

3) A year after Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal's martyrdom in Pulwama, wife Nikita all set to join Army

A year ago, Nikita Dhoundiyal was shattered when she came to know that her husband Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal was martyred during an operation against the terrorists that took place following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, Nikita has summed up the courage deciding to follow the footsteps of her late husband and is all set to join the Indian Army. (READ FULL STORY)

4) US President Donald Trump to visit India on February 24-25: Here is the full schedule

India is gearing up for a grand welcome of US President Donald Trump who scheduled for a two-day visit from February 24-25. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that this will be the fifth meeting between PM Modi and Trump in the last eight months. (READ FULL STORY)

5) PM Modi relishes 'Litti Chokha', 'kulhad' tea at Delhi's 'Hunar Haat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 19) made a surprise visit to Delhi's "Hunar Haat" where he relished "litti-chokha" and "kulhad" tea at a stall. According to reports, PM Modi after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet reached the "Hunar Haat" on Rajpath and surprised the government officials. Notably, the "Hunar Haat" is being organised by the Minority Affairs Ministry. (READ FULL STORY)

6) A look at times when PM Narendra Modi opened doors of 'incredible India' to the world

As India gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad and Delhi on February 24 and 25, there is a proposed roadshow with a lot of pomp and ceremony for the visiting leader. Trump's visit comes close to the heels of his impeachment process and days before campaigning begins for the next US presidential elections. (READ FULL STORY)

7) ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looking at positives in nerves in opener against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face Meg Lanning's Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener on Friday at Sydney Showground in Sydney. While the Indian women team is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 International list, Australia are at the top and have also four T20 World Cup trophies in their cabinet. (READ FULL STORY)

8) Virat Kohli replies to question about quitting one format; says will play Tests, ODIs, T20Is for at least 3 years

Captain Virat Kohli is the lynchpin of Indian batting and has been in explosive form over the last few years dominating the opposition bowlers and the International Cricket Council (ICC) batsmen rankings. Kohli has represented India in 84 Tests, 248 One-Day Internationals and 82 T20 Internationals till now (February 19, 2020) scoring 12457, 11867 and 2794 runs in each format respectively. (READ FULL STORY)

9) Will Alia Bhatt marry boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this year? Here's what she said

One of the most talented finds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt's personal life has always been a headline maker. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with him in 'Brahmastra'. The latest rumour doing the rounds is that a big Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take place in December this year, soon after their film 'Brahmastra' releases. (READ FULL STORY)

10) Shah Rukh Khan mourns Swades co-star Kishori Ballal's demise, calls her Amma

Veteran Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who played a pivotal part in Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed 'Swades' breathed her last on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was 82. On her demise, SRK took to his social media handles and shared a rare picture from 'Swades'. He also wrote a heart-warming caption which reads, "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her." (READ FULL STORY)