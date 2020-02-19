हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kishori Ballal

Shah Rukh Khan mourns Swades co-star Kishori Ballal's demise, calls her Amma

Kishori Ballal made her movie debut in 1960 with 'Ivalentha Hendthi' and featured in as many as 72 movies spanning her long illustrious career. 

Shah Rukh Khan mourns Swades co-star Kishori Ballal&#039;s demise, calls her Amma
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who played a pivotal part in Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed 'Swades' breathed her last on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was 82. On her demise, SRK took to his social media handles and shared a rare picture from 'Swades'. 

He also wrote a heart-warming caption which reads, "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her."

Referring to her as Kishori Amma, Shah Rukh recalled the time when she used to stop him from smoking on sets. 

'Swades' filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also mourned the Kannada actress's demise. He wrote: "HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!!Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!"

Kishori Ballal made her movie debut in 1960 with 'Ivalentha Hendthi' and featured in as many as 72 movies spanning her long illustrious career. She worked in Kannada and Hindi movies. 

The legendary Kannada actress died at a hospital due to age-related ailments. 

May her soul rest in peace!

Kishori BallalShah Rukh KhanKishori AmmaSwades
