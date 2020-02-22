Top news of the day, February 22, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 22.

1. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters continue stir, demand security and withdrawal of police cases

New Delhi: Amid efforts to convince the anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to end their agitation, which has been going on for over 70 days now, a road on Kalindi Kunj stretch linking Jamia to Noida as briefly reopened on Saturday (February 22, 2020). Read here

2. In tell-all book, ex-Mumbai Police chief Rakesh Maria claims he was unceremoniously transferred by Congress-NCP govt

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, in his tell-all book "Let Me Say It Now," has written about his experience while probing crucial cases. He also broke his silence on several controversies that were part of his police career, in his book, which was released on February 17. Read here

3. Delhi court rejects Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma's plea seeking urgent medical treatment

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court, on Saturday (February 22, 2020), dismissed the petition of convict Vinay Sharma, seeking direction to provide high-level medical treatment to him. Vinay Sharma is one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi rape case and claimed that he is suffering from mental illness, schizophrenia and head and arm injuries. Read here

4. Don't mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness, Devendra Fadnavis tells AIMIM's Waris Pathan, seeks apology

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has condemned AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his statement that 15 crore Muslims would be more than a match for 100 crore Hindus. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis demanded an apology from Pathan and asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to take action. Read here

5. China 'deliberately delaying' IAF flights to evacuate Indians, claim sources; Beijing denies

Wuhan: China on Staurday (February 22, 2020) denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians still remaining in the city. Read here

6.Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj lauds Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma's efforts against Australia

India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj is highly impressed with spinner Poonam Yadav after her four-fer against hosts Australia helped the Women in Blue register an emphatic 17-run victory in the opening match of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday. Read here

7. Wellington Test Day 2: New Zealand reach 216/5 before bad light forces early stumps

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a crucial 93-run partnership as New Zealand reached 216 for five in their first innings against India before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. Read here

8.Mika Singh's manager dies of 'drug overdose', singer expresses grief

Mumbai: Singer and Bhangra pop star Mika Singh's manager Saumya Samy, who was found dead in her Andheri residence on February 3, was allegedly a victim of drug overdose, a police report has now revealed. The police added Samy was suffering from depression. Read here

9.Sonam Kapoor on Mr India remake: Disrespectful, no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi: Days after Ali Abbas Zafar announced the remake of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 1987 blockbuster 'Mr India', Sonam Kapoor lashed out at the filmmaker for not "bothering to consult" her father or Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original film, about the same. In a strongly-worded statement posted on social media, the 34-year-old actress said that Anil Kapoor or she weren't aware that the film was being remade until Ali Abbas Zafar announced it. Read here