Top news of the day, January 16, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 16, (Thursday).

1. Opposition behind anti-Citizenship Amendment Act riots: Amit Shah in Bihar

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress-led opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, for opposing the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that their anti-BJP propaganda will not succeed. Read more here

2. IRCTC to flag off its second Tejas train on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route on January 17

After the successful run of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the private operator is now gearing up to run second premium Tejas train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag off the inaugural run of the second Tejas Train from Ahmedabad on January 17 (Friday). Read more here

3. Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson and party's Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has triggered a controversy by claiming that the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, used to go and meet yesteryear's gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai. The outspoken Shiv Sena made these remarks while speaking to a news channel during an award function. Read more here

4. Yes, I am a Pakistani, do whatever you can: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dares BJP

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday attacked the ruling BJP over its announcement to implement the CAA and NRC across the country. ''Yes, I am a Pakistani. BJP people do whatever you can do. No one is scared of you...'' Chowdhury said. Read more here

5. Setback for telcos as SC dismisses Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea's pleas to review AGR judgement

In a major blow to Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the petition of the telecom companies to review its judgement passed on October 24, 2019 ordering the telecom companies to pay dues amounting to around Rs 92,000 crore over the companies’ Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR). Read more here

6. MS Dhoni misses out on BCCI contract; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retain Grade A+

Dhoni, who has not featured in the Indian team after the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, is not in the list of BCCIs annual contract for the year 2019-20 although he was in Grade A and earned a salary of Rs 5 crore for the October 2018-September 2019 period. Read more here

7. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' roars at the box office with Rs 107 crore and counting

In less than a week of its run at the box office, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has scored a century and is making its way towards Rs 150 crore. Read more here

8. Sania Mirza-Nadia Kichenok storms into Hobart International tennis tournament semis

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok will next take on Marie Bouzkova and Tamara Zidansek, who fought past Kateryna Bondarenko and Sharon Fichman, 6-3, 3-6, (10-4). Read more here

9. Nikhil Nanda, Navya, Agastya and Abhishek Bachchan immerse Ritu Nanda's ashes in holy Ganga

The late legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14, 2020. Several Bollywood celebrities were present at the funeral and paid their last respects. Read more here