Top news of the day, January 17, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 17, 2020.

1. Nirbhaya case: Fresh death warrant issued for convicts hanging on February 1

New Delhi: A fresh death warrant has been issued by the Patiala House Court on Friday (January 17) for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts on February 1 at 6 am.

2. BJP releases first list of 57 candidates for Delhi assembly election; Kapil Mishra to contest from ModelTown

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Kapil Mishra, who was ousted from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been fielded from Model Town. Ravi Negi has been fielded from Patparganj and will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while the party has fielded Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from Badarpur.

3. BJP, VHP slam controversial Kerala tourism advertisement on beef dish

A controversial advertisement of the Kerala tourism, mentioning a beef dish on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). On January 15, Kerala tourism took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, saying, "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala."

4. ISRO's telecommunication satellite GSAT-30: All you need to know about its features

The first mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2020, India's latest telecommunication satellite GSAT-30 was successfully launched on Friday. The launch took place from the Spaceport in French Guiana during the early hours. The launch vehicle Ariane 5 VA-251 lifted off from Kourou Launch Base at 2.35 am IST also carried EUTELSAT KONNECT for Eutelsat.

5. TCS Q3 results for 2019-20: Net income at Rs 8,118 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5 per share

New Delhi: India's TCS on Friday (January 17) announced its Quarter 3 results for 2019-2020 registering net income at Rs 8,118 crore, up by 0.2% year-over-year, it also declared its dividend at Rs 5 per share. TCS is India's leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation.

6. Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to score 7,000 ODI runs as opener

Rajkot: India's Rohit Sharma on Friday became the fastest batsman to score 7000 ODI runs as opener, leaving behind Hashim Amla and Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit achieved the feat during the second ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

7. Mahendra Singh Dhoni trains with Jharkhand Ranji team even as BCCI drops him from contract list

New Delhi: Cricket fans on Thursday were left shocked when former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to find a place in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) list of central contracts with many feeling it was an indication for the stumper to take a call on his future. However, at a time when everyone was talking about Dhoni, the man himself didn't pay any heed and was seen practicing with the Jharkhand Ranji players in Ranchi's Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Sports Complex.

8. Tara Sutaria turns a mermaid in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics!

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria has set the internet ablaze with her ravishing clicks from the picturesque Maldives. The young and happening Tara is currently chilling at Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives and shared her photos on Instagram.

9. Hina Khan's sensuous and thrilling 'Hacked' motion poster will give you chills!- Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has now ventured into movies. She will be seen making her big screen debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked', a thriller which is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.