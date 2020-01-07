Top news of the day, January 7, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 7, (Tuesday).

1. Death warrant issued for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, hanging on January 22

In a major development, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday (January 7) issued death warrant for all four men sentenced to death in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. The four convicts will be hanged to death on January 22 at 7 AM, said the court. Read here

2. Bulandshahr: UP Police rescues Ranchi girls, bust trafficking racket which sold girls for marriages

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police rescued two teenaged girls, hailing from Jharkhand's Ranchi, from a possible human trafficking ring. According to reports, the girls were being sold by a human trafficker to one of the buyers for Rs 75,000. At least seven persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case. Read here

3. Kota infant death toll reaches 113; water leakage from ceiling floods children's ICU

New Delhi: Despite the visit of many prominent faces and senior leaders after the deaths of over hundred of children in JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, not much has been done by the administration to improve the situation. According to the latest report, water continues to drip from the ceiling of the Pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) ward at the hospital. Noticing the leakage, the hospital administration spread clothes on the floor to stop water from spreading. Read here

4. Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: My daughter has finally got justice, says victim's mother Asha Devi

New Delhi: Minutes after Delhi's Patiala Court issued death warrant for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that the death row convicts should be hanged at 7 am on January 22, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi erupted with joy and said that her struggle of seven years has finally ended. Read here

5. JNU hotbed of anti-national activities, our workers attacked them, claims Hindu Raksha Dal

New Delhi: Sources in the government said on Tuesday (January 07) that the claim made by fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal that it attacked the students and a few professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University is being investigated. Earlier today, the outfit leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the January 5 attack on JNU students, saying 'they were our workers'. Read here

6. When Virat Kohli's Team India scripted history in Australia winning Test series

New Delhi: It was on January 7, 2019 when Virat Kohli's men became the first-ever Indian team to register a Test series win in Australia. It was the first time since 1947, that India were able to register a Test series victory in Down Under as they defeated the Tim Paine-led side 2-1 in the four-match rubber. Read here

7. Sanjay Manjrekar backs protests against JNU violence, Yogeshwar Dutt questions him on 'Free Kashmir' poster

The recent attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has drawn condemnation from all walks of life throughout the country and even the sports fraternity seemed to be affected by the horrific incident. As soon as former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his support for the ongoing protests in Mumbai which were organized for showing solidarity with the JNU students, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt also joined the debate. Read here

8. Deepika Padukone visits local markets with acid attack survivors and this is how everyone reacts—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Chhapaak' these days. The film is releasing on January 10, 2020 and is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Read here

9. Shikara trailer review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra shows Kashmiri Pandits' mass exodus from valley

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-talked-about upcoming venture 'Shikara' will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie online and it has received a warm response from the viewers. Read here