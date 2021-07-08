Guns shots, violence at nomination filing for UP Block polls and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 8, 2021:

1. Block Pramukh elections: Violence grips Uttar Pradesh on nomination filing day, bombs lobbed, 3 sustain gunshot injuries

Violence reported from various Uttar Pradesh districts, including Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Sambhal during the filing of nomination papers for the block pramukh elections. Read full story here.

2. Everyone has to follow the law of the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter

The new IT Minister didn't mince his words and made it clear how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off. The Minister hinted that everyone has to follow new guidelines and the "the law of the land is supreme". Read full story here

3. Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registers case over misuse of photos of Muslim women online

There were several media reports of pictures of many Muslim girls were uploaded on the internet by an unidentified group on 'GitHub on Sunday, July 4. Read full story here

4. From vegetables to edible oils, fuel price hike is stretching your budget in more ways than one

The snowball effect associated with the recent fuel hike will further add to inflation, making essential goods and services expensive than ever. Read full story here

5. KRK's bizarre reaction to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, reveals 'mujhe laga Katrina Kaif ya Fatima Sana Shaikh jaisi khoobsurat ladki se shaadi karega'

One of the most controversial celebrities on social media, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back with yet another eye-brow-raising video on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce. Read full story here

6. IPL: Good news! MS Dhoni to continue with CSK for TWO more years

Dhoni will lead the franchise in the remainder of IPL 2021 matches in the United Arab Emirates in September-October this year. Read full story here

7. 'Saira ne jab kaha, dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai', Dharmendra recalls heart numbing moment from Dilip Kumar's funeral!

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media to share a heart numbing moment from Dilip Kumar's funeral. He wrote: Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare." Read full story here

8. Zomato IPO to open on July 14: Check 5 things you need to know before subscribing

Zomato is all geared up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) that is expected to help the food delivery giant mop up roughly around $1.25 billion. The IPO is likely to open for subscription from July 14. Read full story here

9. Sergio Ramos joins PSG after leaving Real Madrid

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos. Read full story here

10. Will the induction of 7 ministers from UP into Modi Cabinet help BJP seize OBC, Brahmin votes in 2022 assembly polls?

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has inducted seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh into his cabinet, BJP is clearly eyeing the OBC, backward and Brahmin votes in UP. Read full story here

