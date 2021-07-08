'Saira ne jab kaha, dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai', Dharmendra recalls heart numbing moment from Dilip Kumar's funeral!

New Delhi: The late legendary icon Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am. He was admitted to PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through this had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side. The final rites took place at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz in Mumbai.

Several celebs including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was among the first ones to reach Dilip Kumar's residence. He later took to social media and shared a heart numbing moment from the funeral.

He wrote: Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare

Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon ... — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.