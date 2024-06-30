Thousands of Indian fans rushed to capital New Delhi's India Gate on Saturday night to celebrate Men in Blue's second T20 Men's World Cup victory, which came after a thrilling win over South Africa. The magnitude of this victory has been recognised by Indian fans, who have gathered in large numbers on the country's streets for celebration parades. The videos of the celebration at India Gate are going viral on social media. People can be seen leaving their cars and hugging each other leading to a traffic jam around roads heading to India Gate. Several housing societies in Delhi and NCR saw residents coming out in their balconies, hooting and cheering for the victorious Team India. Crackers were burst across Delhi-NCR as fans rejoiced over Indian team’s victory.

Celebrations on the roads around the India Gate after India’s World Cup win! https://t.co/DdIgdJHQWW pic.twitter.com/WpK5kbCjih — Bhuvan Bagga 把奥文 (@Bhuvanbagga) June 29, 2024

When Hardik Pandya bowled the legal delivery, Indian players on the pitch and in the dugout burst into tears. Similar scenes played out in the stands, depicting the post-match celebrations. India captain Rohit Sharma was in tears, just like he was after the 2023 World Cup final, but this time they were tears of joy. MS Dhoni's last ICC trophy for India came eleven years ago, when the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Traffic jam at India Gate right now at 12:17 in the night. People leaving their cars and hugging random individuals. pic.twitter.com/9YghHvYrBs — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) June 29, 2024

Millions of South African supporters' hearts were broken as India skillfully defended 176 to steal victory from defeat's grasp. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh shone for India in the major final at Kensington Oval, as South Africa collapsed after reducing the score to 30 off 30 deliveries. Pandya was declared India's hero after successfully defending 16 runs in the final over. India barely made it past the finish line, and Hardik couldn't stop crying.