Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761859
NewsIndia
INDIA GATE

Traffic Jam At Delhi's India Gate As Fans Swarm Streets To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Victory - Watch

The videos of the celebration at India Gate have gone viral on social media. People can be seen leaving their cars and hugging each other, causing a traffic jam along the roads leading to India Gate. 
 

Written By Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 01:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Traffic Jam At Delhi's India Gate As Fans Swarm Streets To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Victory - Watch

Thousands of Indian fans rushed to capital New Delhi's India Gate on Saturday night to celebrate Men in Blue's second T20 Men's World Cup victory, which came after a thrilling win over South Africa. The magnitude of this victory has been recognised by Indian fans, who have gathered in large numbers on the country's streets for celebration parades. The videos of the celebration at India Gate are going viral on social media. People can be seen leaving their cars and hugging each other leading to a traffic jam around roads heading to India Gate. Several housing societies in Delhi and NCR saw residents coming out in their balconies, hooting and cheering for the victorious Team India. Crackers were burst across Delhi-NCR as fans rejoiced over Indian team’s victory.

 

When Hardik Pandya bowled the legal delivery, Indian players on the pitch and in the dugout burst into tears. Similar scenes played out in the stands, depicting the post-match celebrations. India captain Rohit Sharma was in tears, just like he was after the 2023 World Cup final, but this time they were tears of joy.  MS Dhoni's last ICC trophy for India came eleven years ago, when the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

 

Millions of South African supporters' hearts were broken as India skillfully defended 176 to steal victory from defeat's grasp. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh shone for India in the major final at Kensington Oval, as South Africa collapsed after reducing the score to 30 off 30 deliveries. Pandya was declared India's hero after successfully defending 16 runs in the final over. India barely made it past the finish line, and Hardik couldn't stop crying. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!