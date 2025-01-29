Advertisement
NewsIndia
MAHA KUMBH 2025

Tragedy At Maha Kumbh Extremely Saddening: PM Modi

Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
Tragedy At Maha Kumbh Extremely Saddening: PM Modi Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, Adityanath said.

