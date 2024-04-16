Advertisement
Tragedy Strikes As Boat Capsizes in Srinagar Outskirts: 6 Dead, 6 Rescued, 3 Missing

Massive rescue operations involving Marcos, NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army are underway to locate the missing persons.

Reported By: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the outskirts of Srinagar, a tragic incident unfolded as a boat carrying 15 people capsized in the river Jhelum at Gandabal area of Batwara. Six people, including four children, lost their lives, while six others were successfully rescued. Currently, three individuals remain missing.

Massive rescue operations involving Marcos, NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army are underway to locate the missing persons and ensure the safety of the affected individuals. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohudeen confirmed the incident, stating that efforts are ongoing to account for all individuals aboard the boat.

Additional support from river police, Indian Army's Marine commandos, and divers has been mobilized to assist in the rescue efforts along the ten-kilometer stretch of the river Jhelum from the site to chattabal.

Local residents have raised concerns about the delayed construction of a bridge in the area, attributing the reliance on boats to ferry school children to governmental negligence. The recent heavy rains and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley have also contributed to the heightened water levels in the river Jhelum.

