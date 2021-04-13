हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Train running from Kolkata to Mumbai catches fire, creates panic among passengers

A fire broke out on the engine of  the Lokmanya Tilak Special, which was running from Kolkata to Mumbai on Tuesday (April 13).

Train running from Kolkata to Mumbai catches fire, creates panic among passengers

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the special engine of a Mumbai Special train on Tuesday (April 13) causing a panic among passengers Lokmanya Tilak Special, which was running from Kolkata to Mumbai when the fire broke out on the train engine. The incident took place near Jaitvaradih village in the Thana Tharavai area.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire brigade officials reached and took the fire into control. During this duration, the operation of several trains was also affected and a few other trains coming to and fro were briefly stopped. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireTrain firefire on trainfire mishapKolkataMumbai
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after office staffers test COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT44M21S

Taal Thok Ke: When will India get freedom from bigotry?