Trainee aircraft crashes in Amethi, pilot escapes unhurt

Amethi: A trainee aircraft, which was being flown by a trainee pilot, crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday. Sources told Zee Media that the aircraft caught fire while it was in air before getting crashed. The aircraft was of Indra Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy (IGRUA) a pilot training institute located in Amethi.

The pictures from the crash site showed the mangled remains of the aircraft lying in a field. The trainee pilot, however, escaped unhurt in the accident.

Live TV

Earlier in October, a similar incident was reported in Telangana where a trainee aircraft crashed, killing two pilots. The pilots who lost their lives were students of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy. The aircraft had taken off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad and was on a training sortie.