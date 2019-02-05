Trainee aircraft of Carver aviation crashes near Pune, pilot injured

Maharashtra: A trainee aircraft of pilot training institute Carver aviation crashed near Indapur in Pune on Tuesday. The trainee pilot was injured in the crash and has been rushed to a hospital in Baramati.

The pilot, who has been identified as Siddharth, has reportedly got a fracture in the hand. The accident took place soon after the plane took off at 12:30 pm.

Locals rushed to the rescue after the crash.

Officials from Carver aviation are present at the site, however, they are yet to react to the incident.

More details awaited.