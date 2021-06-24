हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Travelling to Himachal Pradesh just got easy, no e-pass required to enter state from July 1

After the number of daily COVID-19 cases have been declining, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday (June 22) decided to end the e-pass system to enter the state from July 1.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to do away with mandatory e-pass for tourists from July 1. The decision by the Himachal Pradesh government comes at a time when the state is witnessing a consistent decline in the positivity rate. The state government has allowed the movement of inter-state buses with 50 percent capacity, including private ones, from 1 July.

These decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The state government also took other decisions like the opening of government offices at full capacity. 

The state government also announced that from July 1 the restaurants in the state can open from 9 am to 10 pm. Additionally, social gatherings can be held with 50 percent capacity of the location, with a maximum of 50 people in indoor settings and 100 in outdoor settings. 

Meanwhile, earlier this month when the Himachal Pradesh government eased the COVID-induced restrictions in the state thousands of tourists were seen rushing in the state, causing massive congestion of cars on roads leading to Himachal Pradesh.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Himachal Pardesh epass COVID-19 travels E-pass
