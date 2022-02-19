हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TRF

TRF terrorist planning 'target killing' in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar arrested

The TRF terrorist had come to carry 'target killing' in Srinagar, the J&K police said. 

TRF terrorist planning &#039;target killing&#039; in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar arrested
Representational image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday (February 19) foiled a plan of “target killing” in Srinagar by timely arresting The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist from Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The police recovered a pistol and some ammunition from the possession of the terrorist who was arrested based on a specific human intelligence by a joint team of Police and CRPF. 

The Police official said, "He is from Kulgam and had come to carry a target killing in the area.” Further investigation in the case is going on, the officer added.

The security forces believe that further interrogation of the arrested terrorist can lead to more arrests as well as plans of terrorists in Srinagar.

The forces have managed to arrest 14 active terrorists alive this year and 23 terrorists' associates.

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TRFTerrorismJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceThe Resistance Front
Next
Story

Govt looking to promote ‘Heal by India’ for positioning India as global source for health sector

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border