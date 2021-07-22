Trinamool Congress member tears I-T Minister's Snoopgate statement in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 22) as a Trinamool Congress member snatched a statement on the snooping row from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and tore it. The BJP hit out at the opposition party over its member's 'aggressive behaviour; in the house. Even as Vaishnav was reading a statement on the Pegasus project amid an ongoing row over alleged large scale snooping involving politicians, Trinamool members snatched the statement from the Minister`s hand and tore it into pieces on the floor of the upper house.

As Trinamool member Shantanu Sen snatched the paper from the IT Minister and tore it, the house saw a heated exchange between the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool MPs, leading to the house being adjourned. Journalist-turned-BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said, "Some of the Trinamool members took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it. This is unacceptable."

Sen was seen on national television snatching the report right out of the Minister's hand, tearing it apart, and then throwing the shredded pieces into the air. After the adjournment of the House, a heated exchange took place between BJP and Trinamool members. At one point, marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The BJP has criticised the Trinamool for causing ruckus in the house. Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav, speaking to the media, said, "It is not right that someone has snatched the paper."

