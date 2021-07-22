हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress member tears I-T Minister's Snoopgate statement in Rajya Sabha

As Trinamool member Shantanu Sen snatched the paper from the IT Minister and tore it, the house saw heated exchange between the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool MPs, leading to the house being adjourned.

Trinamool Congress member tears I-T Minister&#039;s Snoopgate statement in Rajya Sabha
File Photo

New Delhi: Chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 22) as a Trinamool Congress member snatched a statement on the snooping row from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and tore it. The BJP hit out at the opposition party over its member's 'aggressive behaviour; in the house. Even as Vaishnav was reading a statement on the Pegasus project amid an ongoing row over alleged large scale snooping involving politicians, Trinamool members snatched the statement from the Minister`s hand and tore it into pieces on the floor of the upper house.

As Trinamool member Shantanu Sen snatched the paper from the IT Minister and tore it, the house saw a heated exchange between the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool MPs, leading to the house being adjourned. Journalist-turned-BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said, "Some of the Trinamool members took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it. This is unacceptable."

Sen was seen on national television snatching the report right out of the Minister's hand, tearing it apart, and then throwing the shredded pieces into the air. After the adjournment of the House, a heated exchange took place between BJP and Trinamool members. At one point, marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The BJP has criticised the Trinamool for causing ruckus in the house. Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav, speaking to the media, said, "It is not right that someone has snatched the paper."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajya SabhaTrinamool CongressSnooping RowAshwini VaishnawPegasus project(BJP) president Amit Shah
Next
Story

NIA files chargesheet against two UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Maharashtra: Heavy rains caused floods from Ratnagiri to Bhiwandi, rescue operation underway