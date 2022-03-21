Tripura Assembly polls: TPF joins BJP in presence of CM Biplab Kumar Deb; TIPRA parted ways with ruling party

Agartala (Tripura): As Tripura`s 60 members assembly is slated to go to the polls early next year, the state is witnessing realignment of political parties. One such alliance Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on Sunday parted ways with Bharatiya Janata Party, hours after indigenous rights activist Patal Kanya Jamatia joined the BJP.

Tribal rights activist and Tripura People's Front (TPF) chief Patal Kanya Jamatia joined the BJP at a programme organised in Agartala, where senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb welcomed newcomers to the party.

Tripura People`s Front was formed in the year 2014 to give voice to the indigenous rights movement.

Hours after this development, the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) ruled out possibilities of an alliance with BJP. The alliance parted away as differences grew between TIPRA and TPF and all the candidates were withdrawn.

TIPRA is the ruling party of Tripura`s Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

"The BJP leaders in today`s rally kept saying that TIPRA is a small party. Of course, BJP is a big party with a larger support base in comparison. If this is the official position of BJP, I guess they should prepare to fight for all the sixty assembly seats in Tripura," said TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman in a video message shared by Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Purna Chandra Jamatia.

He further said, "After such statements, I don`t feel there is a possibility of an alliance in the future. We shall fight in 30 to 35 seats ourselves and let`s see what happens at the end."

Taking a jibe on BJP over the issue of Corruption, Debbarman said "arrogance is the reason behind the downfall of the high and mighty. We may be a small regional player but I want to tell you that we are not corrupt. And, we are not going to compromise with our demands."

Notably, the TPF commenced its political activities a few years back and fielded candidates in the previous Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections in alliance with Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

(With Agency Inputs)

