Tripura Torrential Rains: At Least 24 Dead, 2 Missing

At least 24 people died and two others went missing in the wake of torrential rainfall, said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday. "I have never seen this kind of torrential rain in Tripura which has been going on since August 19. All 8 districts of Tripura are affected. Many places are disconnected now. I am trying to go to every place but the road is damaged and water-logging has occurred at different roads," Chief Minister Saha said.

He said that he visited the affected areas physically. "I went to local areas physically. I surveyed the places through a chopper. I visited relief camps. I talked to different people in the relief camps," he said. He said, "I instructed doctors to visit relief camps multiple times and I observed they are following the directions".

"As far as the information I have, 24 people have died till now. two persons are reported to be missing. The death toll may increase" he added. He said that he is reviewing the situation daily. "I review the situation daily. I am in touch with all officials from different various departments," he said.

Earlier, in the wake of torrential rainfall, flood victims were moved to the government relief camps in Agartala to ensure they got the necessary facilities and were safe from the disaster. Earlier today Chief Minister Manik Saha Convened an an all-party meeting at the State Guest House to address the devastating flood situation caused by record rainfall.

"Today, I convened an all-party meeting at the State Guest House to address the devastating flood situation caused by record rainfall. I briefed representatives from various political parties on our government's response efforts so far & solicited their valuable suggestions. I urged them to join us in tackling the post-flood challenges ahead" Chief Minister Manik Saha said on X.