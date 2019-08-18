Trouble mounts for absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh, fresh FIR registered

Trouble seems to be mounting for Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been absconding after being charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A fresh case has been registered against the Mokama MLA for allegedly providing shelter to another absconding criminal, Chhotan Singh.

Chhotan Singh was arrested from the residence of Anant Singh on Saturday night. When the police team, including several senior officials, reached the MLA’s official residence in Patna, they discovered that the strongman had already fled. However, they arrested Chhotan, who is an accused in an attempt to murder case with regard to attack on a person named Viveka Pahalwan.

According to the police, Chhotan had been absconding for the past two years. He confessed during interrogation that he had been staying at the MLA’s official residence for the past two years.

Meanwhile, police officials are conducting raids at several locations to nab Anant Singh.

On Saturday, senior police officials, including Barh ASP Lipi Singh, Special Task Force Superintendent of Police and City SP (Central), had reached the residence of the Independent MLA from Mokama. All rooms at the residence were searched by the cops, following which Singh’s accomplice Chhotan was arrested.

A case under UAPA was registered against Anant Singh after the police recovered an AK-47 rifle during raids at his residence. He has also been charged under Arms Act and Explosive Act.

According to the police, the weapon recovered from Singh’s residence might have been used in some big incidents. They are also trying to ascertain if there is any connection with an old case of smuggling AK-47s in Munger district of Bihar.

Anant Singh’s arrest is imminent as the offences registered against him do not have the provision of an anticipatory bail. The police action came following specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition inside Anant Singh's ancestral residence.