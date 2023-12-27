trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703338
NewsIndia
MUSLIM LEAGUE J&K BAN

'Trying To Establish Islamic Rule...': Amit Shah As Centre Outlaws Muslim League J&K

Taking to X, Amit Shah announced, "The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ or MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Trying To Establish Islamic Rule...': Amit Shah As Centre Outlaws Muslim League J&K

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday outlawed the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), a group that has been engaged in anti-India and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and backed terrorist operations. The ban was imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that the Modi government will not tolerate any threat to the nation’s unity, sovereignty, and integrity.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ or MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."

 

This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," Shah said.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," the Minister announced.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?