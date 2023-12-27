'Trying To Establish Islamic Rule...': Amit Shah As Centre Outlaws Muslim League J&K

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday outlawed the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), a group that has been engaged in anti-India and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and backed terrorist operations. The ban was imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that the Modi government will not tolerate any threat to the nation’s unity, sovereignty, and integrity.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ or MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023

This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," Shah said.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," the Minister announced.