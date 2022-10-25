TS DOST 2022: TSCHE special drive phase application begins TODAY at dost.cgg.gov.in- Here’s how to register

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for a special drive for DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) online admissions for candidates who have not registered on DOST so far. The deadline for registrations is October 28, 2022, and it begins tomorrow, October 25. The application fee for TS DOST 2022 is Rs 400. With their DOST ID and pin, candidates who have already registered on DOST but were unsuccessful in getting a seat are eligible for the special drive phase. Additionally, students can take part in the drive for changing from one course to another in the same college if they have verified their seat by providing a college confirmation OTP (CCOTP).

TS DOST 2022 application process: Here’s how to register

The candidate should visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in

Next, click on TS DOST 2022 candidate registration link

Candidates are the required to fill in the required details and upload documents

TSDOST 2022 login credentials are to be used.

Lastly, the candidate can click on 'submit', and download TS DOST 2022 special phase application.

The TS DOST special drive web options will take place from October 26 to October 28, 2022. The deadline for candidates to turn in their certificates for the special category is October 28. The allocation of TS DOST seats will be revealed on October 29, 2022. The final date for entry for students accepted to offline and Gurukula colleges (TTWRDC, TSWRDC, and MJPTBCWREIS) is October 31, 2022.