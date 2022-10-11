TS DOST Special Phase 2022 registration web option close TODAY at dost.cgg.gov.in- Here’s how to register

TS DOST Counselling 2022: Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Special Phase registrations will end today, October 11, 2022. Candidates who haven't registered yet ought to do so as soon as feasible to prevent last-minute rushes. Candidates can register at dost.cgg.gov.in, the official website. The registration period for the special phase started on October 1, 2022, in accordance with the schedule. The special phase's final day was postponed.

Originally, registrations would have concluded on October 7, 2022, but that date was later changed to October 11. Regarding the expiration date, there is no additional extension.

TS DOST Special Phase: Important Dates

Special Phase Registration 01.10.2022 to 11.10.2022 Web Option 01.10.2022 to 11.10.2022 Special Phase Verification of Special Category Certificates 07.10.2022 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Special Phase Seat allotment 13.10.2022 Online Self-reporting 13.10.2022 to 15.10.2022 Reporting to Colleges by the students 13.10.2022 to 15.10.2022

TS DOST 2022 Counseling: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in

Then click on candidate pre-registration

Register yourself, pay the fee of Rs.400

Login and apply

Submit the form, download and keep a copy

Candidates would first need to pre-login in the register by providing the necessary information, then log in using their credentials, and finally complete the application form. Candidates must pay fees and make web option choices after completing online applications.