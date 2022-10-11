TS DOST Special Phase 2022 registration web option close TODAY at dost.cgg.gov.in- Here’s how to register
TS DOST Counselling 2022: The candidates who did not qualify in the previous round have to register for the special phase by tonight as it is the last date today, scroll down for more details.
TS DOST Counselling 2022: Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Special Phase registrations will end today, October 11, 2022. Candidates who haven't registered yet ought to do so as soon as feasible to prevent last-minute rushes. Candidates can register at dost.cgg.gov.in, the official website. The registration period for the special phase started on October 1, 2022, in accordance with the schedule. The special phase's final day was postponed.
Originally, registrations would have concluded on October 7, 2022, but that date was later changed to October 11. Regarding the expiration date, there is no additional extension.
TS DOST Special Phase: Important Dates
|Special Phase Registration
|01.10.2022 to 11.10.2022
|Web Option
|01.10.2022 to 11.10.2022
|Special Phase Verification of Special Category Certificates
|07.10.2022 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
|Special Phase Seat allotment
|13.10.2022
|Online Self-reporting
|13.10.2022 to 15.10.2022
|Reporting to Colleges by the students
|13.10.2022 to 15.10.2022
TS DOST 2022 Counseling: Here’s how to register
- Visit the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in
- Then click on candidate pre-registration
- Register yourself, pay the fee of Rs.400
- Login and apply
- Submit the form, download and keep a copy
TS DOST 2022; direct link here
Candidates would first need to pre-login in the register by providing the necessary information, then log in using their credentials, and finally complete the application form. Candidates must pay fees and make web option choices after completing online applications.
