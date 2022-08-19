TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates can now download the detailed counselling schedule MPC stream from the official site of TS EAMCET.

Candidates must note that the registration process for the first phase will begin on August 21 and will end on August 29, 2022. The certificate verification will be held from August 23 to August 30, 2022, exercising options after certificate verification will be done from August 23 to September 2, 2022.

According to the counselling schedule, the option freezing date will be done on September 2, 2022 and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website from September 6 to September 13, 2022.

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2022

The second phase of counselling will be conducted from September 28 to October 10 and the final phase counselling schedule will be held from October 11 to October 21, 2022. The spot admissions will be held on October 20, 2022.