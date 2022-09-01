TS EAMCET 2022: The dates of the TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling, which is being conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, have recently been changed to provide candidates more time to complete the process. Prior to being postponed till September 1, 2022, the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking date was supposed to be closed by August 29, 2022. The date for certificate verification, which was originally set for August 30, 2022, has now been moved to September 2, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the deadline for option entry will conclude on September 3, 2022.

Candidates must study the directions provided in the schedule on the TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling official website. The option to book a slot is available on the homepage, and candidates must simply fill it out. For the convenience of the candidate, the link to reserve your spot is provided below.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to do slot booking

Visit the counseling website – tseamcet.nic.in

Then click on Slot Booking on the homepage

First candidates need to pay the processing fee

After that proceed ahead with the slot booking

Enter the details

Book your slot

Download and keep a copy of the slot booking receipt

Candidates are advised to read the guidelines before scheduling their slots. Today, September 1, 2022, is the last day to reserve a time slot. Candidates should take note that the complete announcement includes all dates, in addition to those for slot reservation, certificate verification, and option entry.