NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 last date for slot booking TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS EAMCET 2022 last date for slot booking is today as per the latest update on the counseling website of TS EAMCET, 2022. Candidates who are yet to book their slots must do it at the earliest as post-September 1, 2022, check details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS EAMCET 2022 last date for slot booking TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS EAMCET 2022: The dates of the TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling, which is being conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, have recently been changed to provide candidates more time to complete the process. Prior to being postponed till September 1, 2022, the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking date was supposed to be closed by August 29, 2022. The date for certificate verification, which was originally set for August 30, 2022, has now been moved to September 2, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the deadline for option entry will conclude on September 3, 2022.

Candidates must study the directions provided in the schedule on the TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling official website. The option to book a slot is available on the homepage, and candidates must simply fill it out. For the convenience of the candidate, the link to reserve your spot is provided below.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to do slot booking

  • Visit the counseling website – tseamcet.nic.in
  • Then click on Slot Booking on the homepage
  • First candidates need to pay the processing fee
  • After that proceed ahead with the slot booking
  • Enter the details
  • Book your slot
  • Download and keep a copy of the slot booking receipt

Candidates are advised to read the guidelines before scheduling their slots. Today, September 1, 2022, is the last day to reserve a time slot. Candidates should take note that the complete announcement includes all dates, in addition to those for slot reservation, certificate verification, and option entry.

 

Live Tv

ts eamcet 2022TS EAMCET Slot Booking 2022TS EAMCET counsellingeamcet counselling 2022eamcet results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government