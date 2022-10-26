NewsIndia
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Third Phase Seat Allotment result RELEASED at tseamcet.nic.in- Steps to check result here

TS EAMCET 2022: Applicants who will be allotted seats will have to complete the payment of tuition fee, self-reporting at tseamcet.nic.in by October 28, scroll down for more details.

Oct 26, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) counselling provisional seat allotment result tomorrow, October 26, 2022. The results will be available on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in, for candidates who registered for the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allocation. Based on candidates' performance in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam, seats at all participating institutes are distributed through centralized counseling, which is conducted in three phases. 

Those who will be given seats must complete the online tuition payment and self-reporting between October 26 and October 28. Additionally, by October 28th, shortlisted candidates must appear at the designated college.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the TS EAMCET 2022 official website- tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Candidate login” link on the homepage.
  • Enter login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button
  • The TS EAMCET 2022 final result containing the allotted college and stream will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates have to either accept or reject the allotted seat before the deadline.

When reporting to college, they will also need to bring significant documents for verification. TS EAMCET rank card 2022, hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class 10, 12, mark sheets and certificates, transfer certificate (TC), income certificate, caste certificate, and residence certificate are essential documents for the verification process.

