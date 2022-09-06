TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 1st Round results declared announcement will be made today, September 6, 2022. These EAMCET seat allocation results will be made available on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. According to the media reports, the first round results for the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 are anticipated to be made public this evening.

Students should take note that although TSCHE has not provided an official result time, as indicated by the online announcement, these results are already being processed.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022: Schedule

Events Details TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result September 6, 2022 (Today) EAMCET 1st round results time Likely in evening Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website September 6 to 13, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official portal of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education i.e. tseamcet.nic.in|

The official page of the TSCHE will flash on the screen.

On the homepage, go through the contents given in the latest announcement section or marked with a New tag.

Now search for the TS EAMCET seat allotment result for the first phase and tap on the link.

Applicants can download the seat allotment results by logging in to the portal through their login credentials.

Download the allotment results and take a copy of them for future reference.

