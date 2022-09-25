TS ECET 2022: Final Phase Registrations begins TODAY on tsecet.nic.in, allotment result on September 29- Here's how to apply

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 Final Phase begins today, September 25, 2022 as per the official schedule released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE ontsecet.nic.in. Those candidates who did not get a seat allotment can register for the final phase. TS ECET 1st phase counselling began on September 7 and concluded on September 11, 2022. Candidates will have to fill basic information, pay fee and book slot selection of help line centre on September 25. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will take place on September 26, 2022.

The TS ECET 2022 provisional allotment will be released on September 29, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted college between September 30 to October 10, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Click on Final phase registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been done.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates would have to register first and then login and apply for the final phase and accordingly book your slot and pay the fees. Candidates who have qualified the TS ECET 2022 and have secured 45% (for OC) and 40 percent (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or BSc (Mathematics) Degree Examination are eligible to register for TS ECET counselling 2022.