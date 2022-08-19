TS EdCET 2022: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET 2022 Results are likely to be released soon by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Manabadi updates on TS EdCET results state that EDCET rank cards will be available soon on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. According to Manabadi, the TS EdCET 2022 results are expected to be released on August 24, 2022.

Candidates and stakeholders should be aware that Osmania University has yet to publish an official EdCET results 2022 date on its official website. However, since Manabadi updates mention this date for TS EDCET Results, one can expect the rank cards to be released by August 24, 2022. ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha +2 Admissions 2022 begin TODAY for first list on samsodisha.gov.in- Check latest updates here

TS EdCET 2022 Results - Date and Time

Title Details TS EDCET Results 2022 date Likely by August 24, 2022 TS EDCET Results 2022 time To be announced later Official websites edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi TS EDCET Rank Cards Likely by August 24, 2022

It should be remembered that TS EdCET Results 2022 will be released for the July 26, 2022 exam. On July 30, 2022, shortly after the exam, Osmania University released the TS EDCET Answer Key 2022. With more than 15 days since the provisional answer key was released, these results are now expected very soon.

Candidates should also be aware that, in addition to the EdCET Results, the TS EdCET Rank Cards 2022 will be made available online. To have access to any or both of these, candidates must input their roll number from their TS EdCET hall tickets 2022. Keep checking back here and on the official website for further information.



