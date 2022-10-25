TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE last date to exercise web options TODAY at tsicet.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be closing the web options for TS ICET 2022 Counselling soon.The official ICET 2022 notification states that today, October 25, 2022, is the last day to exercise web choices for the Final Phase. Candidates can submit their options on the official website, tsicet.nic.in, after completing the certificate verification for TS ICET Counseling. Today is the deadline for finishing the TS ICET Counseling online options, per the published schedule. Today, October 25, the opportunity for freezing the web options will also be closing.

Phase 1 of the counselling procedure for the TS ICET has already been completed by TSCHE. Spot admissions will be held for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered in private, unaided colleges in the state of Telangana after the final phase of the TSCHE examination.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Last date to exercise web options October 25, 2022 Freezing of web options October 25, 2022 Provisional seat allotment October 28, 2022 Payment of Tuition fee, self reporting on the official website October 28 to 30, 2022 Reporting at the allotted college October 29 to 31, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Candidates should visit the official site of TS ICET at tsicet.nic.in.

Login to the account by using the ID and password.

Click on the payment option and make the payment.

Select the slot for counselling, document verification.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600/- if belonging to SC/ST category for processing fees and Rs. 1200/- for others through online payment either via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Candidates who passed the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET test, administered by Osmania University, are being offered TS ICET counselling. For admission to MBA and MCA programmes, the TS ICET 2022 exam is administered.