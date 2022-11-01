topStories
TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling registration begins TOMORROW at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Check schedule and other details here

TS LAWCET 2022: The candidates can verify documents and pay the application fee till November 12, the counselling registration will be closed at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 counselling. The TS LAWCET/PGLCET counselling process will start on November 2, 2022. The TS LAWCET 2022 counselling will be held for admission to Telangana law colleges' 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB, and 2-year LLM degrees. Academic classes in law schools will begin on November 28, 2022. The procedure for uploading the TS LAWCET 2022 and PGLCET 2022 documents is followed by the filling out of choice forms and web options. The web option window and choice filling will be available from November 18 to 20.

TS LAWCET Admission 2022: Schedule

Online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification November 2 to 12
Physical verification of Special category certificates November 14 to 16
Display of List of Registered candidates  November 17
Exercising Web options- Phase I November 18- 19
Edit of web options-Phase -I November 20
List of Provisionally selected candidates November 22
Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates November 23 to 26
Commencement of classwork November 28

The candidates on the merit list can report at the relevant colleges from November 23 to November 26. TSCHE will disclose the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected on November 22. Beginning on November 28, LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 classes will be held.

