TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 registration begins TODAY at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced counselling of TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET 2022 from today, November 2, 2022. At the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, candidates can register for TS LAWCET counselling online. For admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes in law colleges throughout Telangana, the TS LAWCET 2022 counselling will be held.

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Candidates can register for TS LAWCET counselling from the direct link given above.

Then they need to pay the processing fee

Upload original certificates

Preliminary online verification of certificates

Exercise web options

Seat allotment, fee payment and joining

Report to the allotted college along with documents (Original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report)

Verification of certificates at the allotted college

Receiving allotment order at the college

TS LAWCET counselling 2022: List of documents required

TS LAWCET 2022 rank card

Migration certificate

Income certificate

PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable

Aadhaar card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Domicile certificate and transfer certificate

Certificate of Qualifying examination

Integrated community certificate

Employer certificate

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

All candidates who passed the TS LAWCET exam and registered for the TS LAWCET counselling in 2022 would be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 800; for candidates who are SC or ST, the charge is Rs. 500. The payment must be made online with internet banking, credit/debit cards, or both.