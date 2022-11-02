topStoriesenglish
TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 registration begins TODAY at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

TS LAWCET 2022: Candidates can register till November 12, 2022 to take part in TS LAWCET counselling, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced counselling of TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET 2022 from today, November 2, 2022. At the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, candidates can register for TS LAWCET counselling online. For admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes in law colleges throughout Telangana, the TS LAWCET 2022 counselling will be held.

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

  • Candidates can register for TS LAWCET counselling from the direct link given above.
  • Then they need to pay the processing fee
  • Upload original certificates
  • Preliminary online verification of certificates
  • Exercise web options
  • Seat allotment, fee payment and joining
  • Report to the allotted college along with documents (Original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report)
  • Verification of certificates at the allotted college
  • Receiving allotment order at the college

TS LAWCET counselling 2022: List of documents required

  • TS LAWCET 2022 rank card
  • Migration certificate
  • Income certificate
  • PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable
  • Aadhaar card
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
  • Domicile certificate and transfer certificate
  • Certificate of Qualifying examination
  • Integrated community certificate
  • Employer certificate
  • Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

All candidates who passed the TS LAWCET exam and registered for the TS LAWCET counselling in 2022 would be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 800; for candidates who are SC or ST, the charge is Rs. 500. The payment must be made online with internet banking, credit/debit cards, or both.

