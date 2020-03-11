TTD says special arrangements to deal with pilgrim rush during summer and Coronavirus

Tirumala: In view of anticipated heavy rush during the ensuing summer season, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is making elaborate special arrangements. The meeting was held in Tirumala presided by Additional EO AV Dharmareddy.

Summer arrangements:

All roads and pedestrians pathways would be painted with white once in a week to provide relief to devotees from the scorching heat. The places where pilgrim congregation is more including Srivari Seva Sadan, Mada streets (four streets of Temple) first ghat road walkers path etc. Special sheds will be put up in front of Srivari temple, Vaikuntam queue Complex etc. Adequate stock of laddu Prasadam will be kept handy for summer demands.

Plastic bottle ban:

The trust has appealed to devotees urging them to bring steel, copper or Tupperware bottles to Tirumala in view of the ban on the use of plastic bottles at hilltown. TTD has put up nearly 150 RO plants all over Tirumala for the benefit of devotees.

On Coronavirus:

The Additional EO said devotees were advised to bring masks and sanitisers in view of the Coronavirus threat to avoid its spread in a crowded place like Tirumala. He said special task forces with thermal guns and medical equipment have been set up at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes to detect affected if any pilgrim had symptoms of fever, cough and cold. In a clarion call, he sought devotees to postpone their visit to Tirumala, if they are suffering from cough, cold and fever as a precaution.

Volunteers:

Nearly 3500 Srivari Sevakulu and 1500 scouts are being invited to serve during the summer. The medical dispensaries at TTD are also equipped with ORS packets apart from supply of buttermilk by Annaprasadam wing during summer.

Co-ordination meeting:

The Additional EO AV Dharmareddy, in the presence of all wing officials, reviewed the summer arrangements and other development works with senior officials on Tuesday evening at Annamaiah Bhavan.