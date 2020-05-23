TTD to start laddu prasadam sales across 13 district HQs in AP from May 25

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is ready to commence the sale of its sacred laddu prasadam from Monday (May 25) onwards across 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

While on the first day of the sale of laddus in Tirupati, no one maintained social distance or took any safety precautions despite TTD's advice to devotees to wear masks and observe social distancing when they take delivery of laddus.

The TTD board has decided to sell the laddus at its function halls in the districts at 50% discount rates till the commencement of Srivari darshan. In the case of Krishna District, the sale of laddus will be carried out from TTD Kalyana Mandapam located at Vijayawada.

The laddu, weighing 175gm, is the most special prasadam of Lord Venkateshwara Swami. It is priced at Rs 50 and will be sold at fifty per cent discount at Rs 25 each, during lockdown period.

In the event devotees require more than 1000 laddus they will have to submit their name, mobile number and mention the details of their requirement atleast five days in advance.

The devotees willing to procure bulk laddus will get the details of modalities of procurement to their mail. They shall procure the laddus based on the availability from counters located at Tirupati or from the respective district Kalyana Mandapams.

Meanwhile, TTD information centres located in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad are awaiting approval from the state governments for the inter-state transportation of laddus. TTD will resume supply of laddus once it gets the approval.

Devotees can email their details for bulk requirement of laddu prasadam at: tmlbulkladdus@gmail.com.

For more details devotees can call toll free numbers - *18004254141* or *1800425333333.td to commence laddu prasadam sales from may 25 across all district hq in ap