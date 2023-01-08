'Tum zehar de do to?': Akhilesh Yadav refuses to drink tea at UP Police headquarters - WATCH

New Delhi: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (January 8) reached the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow where he turned down the tea offered by police personnel saying that they might intoxicate him with poison. In video going viral on social media, Akhilesh Yadav is seen saying that he will not drink tea at the headquarters and asked one of his party workers to bring tea from outside the premises. "I will not drink the tea here. We will bring ours (tea), will take your cup. What if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside."

Akhilesh Yadav had reached the DGP headquarters unannounced to protest the arrest of the media handler of the party`s Twitter account, Manish Jagan Agarwal, from Hazratganj. He was accompanied by party workers who staged a protest against the arrest at the DGP headquarters.

Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station allegedly for making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party`s social media handle.

"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Akhilesh Yadav for his comments and said he is the same person who released the Varanasi blast accused terrorists. "This is the level Akhilesh ji has stooped to this level. He is the Akhilesh Yadav ji who trusted terrorists and released them even though they were accused of Varanasi bomb blast and the HC has to put stay on it."

This is the same Akhilesh Yadav who was willing to take kin of the Ahemdabad blast into his party. This is the same Akhilesh Yadav who said he doesn't have faith in UP ATS when they arrested Al-Qaeda terrorists." he added.

"Today he can not trust the police, the same police who gives him protection, who defends UP and the country," Poonawala said further.