'Tumhari 7 pushte khatm hojayengi': Ghaziabad BJP MLA on 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat to doctor
Nand Kishor Gurjar said: "It's Yogi Adityanath's government in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The question of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' doesn't even arise here. If someone thinks like that, his/her generations will end (uski 7 pushte khatm ho jayengi).
Ghaziabad BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar, who often courts controversy with his statements, today rected strongly to 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (Chopping off head) threat given to a doctor in the NCR city.
Ghaziabad MLA #NandKishorGurjar - "सर तन से... की बात की तो 7 पुश्तें ख़त्म हो जाएँगी"। pic.twitter.com/8pF3JXd6cU — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) September 16, 2022
The comment came days after Dr Arvind Vats, who is associated to a number Hindu organisations, received a threat on Whatsapp. After the calls, Dr Arvind Vats has filed a case at Sihani Gate police station.
